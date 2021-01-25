Croda International’s (COIHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COIHY. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.