Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,615 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

