Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

