Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

