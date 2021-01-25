Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 780 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

