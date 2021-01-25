Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

