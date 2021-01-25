Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 829,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 326,488 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

