Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perficient by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Perficient by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,048 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT opened at $52.93 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.