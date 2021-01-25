Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $404,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Separately, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

