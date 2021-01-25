Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

