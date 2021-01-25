Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 230 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

