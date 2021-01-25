Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of COO opened at $380.00 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.06.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

