CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.49. 4,825,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,619 shares of company stock valued at $224,096,803. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.