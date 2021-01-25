Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

