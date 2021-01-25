Crown Price Down 10.5% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $2,749.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.64 or 0.01332531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00536792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002328 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005904 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,423,759 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

