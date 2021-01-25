Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,479. The company has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.