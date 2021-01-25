Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,193.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 543,226 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 169,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $56.39. 36,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,659. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

