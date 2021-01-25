Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,494,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.