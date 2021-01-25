Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $231,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,593. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

