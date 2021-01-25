Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.36 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 58.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $50,544.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

