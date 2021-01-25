CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Reaches $5.37 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $5.37 million and $195,905.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00124948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00274829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00037369 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

