CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 279.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

