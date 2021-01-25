CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) vs. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Financial Contrast

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orbital Energy Group and CUI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.00%. CUI Global has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.95%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Orbital Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and CUI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 7.72 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -10.64 CUI Global $23.49 million 0.93 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.64

Orbital Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CUI Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81% CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

Summary

CUI Global beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

