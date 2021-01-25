Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

