Curio Price Down 30.6% This Week (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Curio has a market cap of $524,823.70 and $26,677.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

