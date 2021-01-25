Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.20 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

