CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $16,245.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,178,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,178,030 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

