Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $173.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

