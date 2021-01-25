Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 400 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $472.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

