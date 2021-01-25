Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 117 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

