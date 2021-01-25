Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $140.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

