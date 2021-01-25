CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $22,529.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

