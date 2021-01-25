DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.