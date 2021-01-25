DABANKING (DAB) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DABANKING has a market cap of $101,695.32 and approximately $971.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DABANKING has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00749167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.80 or 0.04222945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017394 BTC.

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING (CRYPTO:DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io. The Reddit community for DABANKING is https://reddit.com/