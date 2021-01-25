Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

DHR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $238.15. 2,168,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.