Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

