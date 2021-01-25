Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.15. 2,166,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

