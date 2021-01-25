Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.90

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

