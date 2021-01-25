Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,094,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,599,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

DARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.