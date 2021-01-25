Databroker Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

