Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0585 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $416,275.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

