Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $356,811.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

