Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $319.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.