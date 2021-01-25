Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of DE traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.