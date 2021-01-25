DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00014423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

