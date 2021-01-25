Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

