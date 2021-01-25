Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.68. 1,351,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,620. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,024 shares of company stock valued at $121,679,173 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.