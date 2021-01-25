Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Decreased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,774,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,350. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.