Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

