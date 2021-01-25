Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,011. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.